Deep East Texas organizations work to help Louisiana in Lufkin

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - Five organizations based in Deep East Texas are doing what they can to help those suffering after hurricane Ida. Many are headed to Louisiana, while others have gathered donations locally. These organizations show the humanity revealed through mass destruction.

Many tears were shed this afternoon as a team prepares to leave for Louisiana, IServe 365 along with allegiance rescue and recovery, SOS Rescue, and Lufkin Hurricane Relief Team each contributed to the effort. President of IServe 365 Kim Glawson leaves Thursday.

“I can’t do it by myself, it takes everybody. It takes the whole community to reach people that are in need,” Glawson said.

How long they will stay is unknown. Glawson says for hurricane Laura they stayed 53 days.

“And this is way worse so I don’t know if I’m going to be there in a month, two months, I’m not sure,” Glawson said.

Glawson said her belief in god drives her mission.

“God and compassion for other people. It’s heartbreaking when you see someone that has nothing. They have nothing. And you have things to be able to help? Why wouldn’t you,” Gleason said.

But she said it never gets easier to see first hand people suffering. She will hand out supplies all around affected neighborhoods. Other teams she’s partnered will specialize in water rescues and food serving. Amy Padilla says the work is heartbreaking, but in a lot of ways, provides hope.

“What really keeps us going in situations like this is to see the smiles of the people, the tears. We sometimes cry with them too, we get emotional. Our great hearts, we just love to help our people out there,” Padilla said.

If you or anyone you know is interested in donating or joining the efforts in Louisiana you can message IServe 365 on Facebook.

