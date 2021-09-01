First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of a cooling downpour

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot and sun-filled day with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. The scattered rain showers will wane once the sun goes down just prior to eight o’clock this evening.

With the heat indices getting back up over 105-degrees in the peak heating of the day, we have Heat Advisories in place through 7 p.m. this evening. This encompasses Angelina, Cherokee, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Tyler counties. It is very possible this will get extended, again, through tomorrow since similar conditions are expected across the Piney Woods.

It will remain hot and humid on Thursday as daytime highs top out in the upper 90′s to near 100-degrees. The only relief from the heat will be a 30% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours.

Once we transition toward the end of the week and this weekend, a ridge of high pressure starts to flex its muscle over Texas.. This will lead to sunny, hot, and dry weather as we enter the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Look for lows in the lower 70′s and daytime highs in the upper 90′s under lots of blue sky and sunshine. If there is a silver lining to our end of week and Labor Day weekend forecast, it is that the humidity values will be lower and not too oppressive. In other words, it will be a dry heat for the Piney Woods.

With mainly dry conditions expected in the next week, you may want to turn on your sprinkler systems to give those lawns and gardens a drink of water.

We will then introduce some low-end rain chances for Labor Day Monday and next Tuesday as the breakdown of high pressure will lead to a disturbance or two trying to rotate through our part of the state.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.