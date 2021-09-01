Lady Pack pick up statement win over 6A ranked Tyler Legacy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin high school volleyball team knew they needed a statement win to defend their ranking of No.4 in the 5A classification.

The win came on Tuesday against Tyler Legacy, No.14 in the 6A classification. The Lady Pack moved their record to 21-4 with a 3-1 match win. Legacy’s record drops to 14-2.

The set breakdown was: 25-13, 15-25,25-17,25-23.

Lufkin will host Longview Friday afternoon starting at 4:30 at the high school.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.