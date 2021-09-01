East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man shot, wounded as Texas police respond to suicidal call

Police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.
Police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY (AP) - Police in Southeast Texas say it’s unclear whether a man shot and wounded as officers responded to a suicidal person call shot himself or was shot by an officer.

Texas City police had said earlier in the day that a police officer shot the man Tuesday. But in a statement later, police said that while an officer did fire his service weapon at least twice, it wasn’t clear if the man’s wounds were self-inflicted or from the officer.

Police have not released the condition of the man, who was airlifted to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
Forest Festival committee announces changes to 2021 event lineup

Latest News

The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
WebXtra: Mar Teres Tea Room to reopen with new owner
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Governor Abbott deploys additional resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery effort
The pilots' union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place...
Pilots’ union sues Southwest over changes made in pandemic