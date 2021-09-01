East Texas Now Business Break
Mother, son die in Crockett house fire

Crockett Fire Department
Crockett Fire Department(Crockett Fire Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Two people died in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Crockett Fire Department, on August 31 at approximately 5:31 a.m. they responded to a structure fire at 105 McLean Drive in Crockett.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the residence heavily involved in fire. They rapidly began a search of the interior as well as an offensive attack to extinguish the fire, Chief Jason Frizzell said. He confirmed that Shelly McDaniel, 44, and her minor son were found deceased inside the residence.

Latexo Volunteer Fire Department, Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office, Crockett Police Department, and Houston County EMS also responded to assist.

The Crockett Fire Department has turned the investigation over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office since the Crockett Fire Marshal is out on medical leave.

