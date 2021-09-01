East Texas Now Business Break
New Panda Express Tyler location offers free meals to job applicants

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Panda Express is opening a new restaurant in Tyler located at 8404 Military Drive.

To encourage candidates to apply to the new Tyler location Panda Express is offering a FREE 2-Entrée plate to those who apply online at PandaCareers.com or through the Panda Express app using referral code “WOKON21”.

The Tyler community is invited to check out the new location and enjoy the restaurant’s American Chinese classics.

