East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pilots’ union sues Southwest over changes made in pandemic

The pilots' union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place...
The pilots' union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working conditions its members.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - The pilots’ union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working conditions its members.

The union says that violates federal law because any changes in working conditions should be negotiated between Southwest and the union. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed the lawsuit Monday in federal district court in Dallas, where Southwest is based.

The lawsuit is the latest evidence of rising tension between Southwest and labor unions, which represent more than 80% of the airline’s employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
Forest Festival committee announces changes to 2021 event lineup

Latest News

The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
WebXtra: Mar Teres Tea Room to reopen with new owner
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
WEBXTRA: New ownership at Mar Teres tea room
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Governor Abbott deploys additional resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery effort