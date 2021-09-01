Texans waive former Panther Keke Coutee

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It looks like Keke Coutee’s time in Houston is over.

The Texans waived the former Lufkin Panther and Texas Tech wide receiver on Tuesday. Coutee was drafted in the fourth round by Houston back in 2018. The Texans can try to add Coutee to their practice squad if he clears waivers by September 1.

Coutee finishes in Houston with 83 receptions for 941 yards and four touchdowns. He also had five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

