East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks. If allowed to remain in force, it would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.

If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant.

Abortion providers who are asking the Supreme Court to step in said the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close. Planned Parenthood is among the abortion providers that have stopped scheduling abortions beyond six weeks from conception.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

What makes the Texas law different is its unusual enforcement scheme. Rather than have officials responsible for enforcing the law, private citizens are authorized to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Abortion opponents who wrote the law also made it difficult to challenge the law in court, in part because it’s hard to know whom to sue.

Texas has long had some of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, including a sweeping law passed in 2013 that the Supreme Court eventually struck down but not before more than half of the state’s 40-plus abortion clinics closed.

Lawmakers also are moving forward in an ongoing special session in Texas with proposed new restrictions on medication abortion, a method using pills that accounts for roughly 40% of abortions in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting hit by pickup on SH 7 in Nacogdoches County
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

Latest News

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California
Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida is believed to have caused the collapse of two-lane...
2 dead in Miss. highway collapse caused by Hurricane Ida
The Caldor Fire has been moving closer to Nevada’s casino-dotted side of Lake Tahoe, prompting...
Crews protect homes as ash pushes into Lake Tahoe
Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches pop up market designed to empower black owned businesses