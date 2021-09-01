Trinity County jury sentences man to life for multi-county crime spree
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A jury sentenced Leif Epperson Gonzales to serve three life sentences, to run concurrently, for a string of crimes committed in August of 2019.
Gonzales assaulted a woman, threatened her with a gun, led Trinity and Crockett police on a chase, and crashed into a Crockett police vehicle.
District Attorney Bennie Schiro said Gonzales had left a boot print on the woman’s throat from stomping on her during the assault. Gonzales also had a burglary charge and prior felonies that enhanced the punishment to the three life sentences, according to Schiro.
