East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Truck fire shuts down stretch of southbound Interstate 35

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck fire shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon in Temple.

The 18-wheeler’s cab was engulfed in flames on the highway adjacent to the Golden Corral in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded at around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver escaped without injury.

The trailer, in which produce is normally hauled, was empty.

Police advised motorists to find alternative routes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record

Latest News

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
Burke and other mental health services in Texas are still reeling from news that a major...
East Texas agencies say pandemic heightened mental health concerns
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Ted Cruz visits Laredo
Etoile ISD enacting mask mandate beginning Sept. 7