Aggieland hotels preparing for rush of visitors ahead of the first football gameday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hotels in Bryan and College Station are getting ready for a rush of fans this weekend as Texas A&M kicks off its first home football game of the season.

This increase in visitors is something hotel managers say is exciting, after the hospitality industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association says room revenues have tripled in the second quarter compared to 2020.

Hawthorne Suites in College Station General Manager Larry Vire says they are expecting to see people being rolling in within the next few days.

“Saturday is really when we are expecting the rush with the late game,” said Vire. “I just know people will just be antsy to get to Kyle Field.”

Vire says they are making sure they clean everything constantly, have hand sanitizer stations around the property, and are working to make every guest feel comfortable.

This expected rush, Vire says, is huge, especially when many people lost their jobs in the hospitality industry last year.

Katie Paddock is the General Manager of the Best Western Premier in Bryan. She says they are getting ready with welcome goodies including cookies and gifts to make their guests feel at home this weekend.

Paddock says they are definitely expecting this fall, with full capacity at Kyle Field, and life back to some normalcy to help the industry bounce back.

“I think hotels are going to do really well this year,” said Paddock. “I think it is going to exceed our expectations from when we were initially budgeting for this year last year.”

As the time gets closer for guests to start arriving, Paddock says they are ready for a rush that is critical for our hotels.

“Just us alone, we are already sold out for this weekend, which I personally wasn’t planning on but it is really exciting to start seeing everybody come back,” said Paddock.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.