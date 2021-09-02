East Texas Now Business Break
Colts add Keke Coutee to practice squad

Lufkin's Keke Coutee hits the field for Day 1 of Rookie Mini Camp
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Keke Coutee is heading to Indianapolis to join the Colt’s practice squad.

The former Lufkin panther was cut by the Texans on Tuesday as they narrowed down their roster to the 53-man maximum.

The 2018 fourth-round pick did his best work against the Colts. In six career games Coutee has 38 receptions, 438 yards and two touchdowns. All three of his career 100-yard games came against the Colts. He also has a touchdown in a playoff game against the Colts.

The one down side of Coutee has been his overall playing time with the slot receiver missing 25 games in three seasons and never playing more than nine in a year.

It might not be long before Coutee is on the field. There are some injury concerns for WR T.Y. Hilton’ who is suffering with a disc injury.

