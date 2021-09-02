East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area continue to set new records for the third day in a row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Wednesday 186 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Tuesday’s report showed 181 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are five adult ICU beds available in Area H. As of Wednesday, there are 63 adults with COVID-19 in the ICU in Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Leif Gonzales (Source: Trinity County Jail)
Trinity County jury sentences man to life for multi-county crime spree
Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on...
Witnesses: Small plane stalled before deadly Texas crash
Crockett Fire Department
Mother, son die in Crockett house fire

Latest News

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
A woman helps put a mask on a child.
WebXtra: East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children
A woman helps put a mask on a child.
WebXtra: Pediatricians slammed