Etoile ISD enacting mask mandate beginning Sept. 7

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The board of Etoile ISD has agreed to put a mask mandate in place beginning Sept. 7.

The district said they have experienced more COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff recently than at any point last year.

The board says masks are required beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7. If anyone does not have a mask to wear, one will be provided. The board will revisit the dress code at each monthly meeting to assess local infection rates and the number of cases to see when another change might be possible.

“Our district firmly believes it is our duty to protect and safeguard the wellbeing of our students and staff. It is imperative we defend academic instruction as well,” the board wrote in a statement.

