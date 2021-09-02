First Alert: High pressure starts to flex its muscle, limiting rain chances and keeping us hot

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot, sun-filled, and hazy day with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. These downpours are coming courtesy of two separate features. One is from an outflow boundary from a stalled out frontal boundary draped across the Ark-La-Tex. The second feature is from moisture moving in along the sea breeze front.

The nice thing about those of you that do receive rainfall is that it provides a nice reprieve from the ongoing heat.

I expect any ongoing showers and thunderstorms to fizzle out once the sun goes down beyond the western horizon around 7:40 p.m. this evening.

With the heat indices getting back up over 105-degrees in the peak heating of the day, we have Heat Advisories in place through 7 p.m. this evening. This encompasses Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties. It is very possible this will get extended, again, through tomorrow since similar conditions are expected across the Piney Woods.

It will remain hot and humid on Friday as daytime highs top out in the upper 90′s to near 100-degrees under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance will only be a meager, 10% during the afternoon hours.

Once we transition toward the Labor Day holiday weekend, a ridge of high pressure will start to flex its muscle over Texas.. This will lead to sunny, hot, and dry weather as we enter the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Look for lows in the lower 70′s and daytime highs in the upper 90′s under lots of blue sky and sunshine. If there is a silver lining to our end of week and Labor Day weekend forecast, it is that the humidity values will be a tad lower and not too oppressive. In other words, it will be a dry heat for the Piney Woods.

We will then introduce some low-to-modest rain chances for Labor Day Monday and next Tuesday as the breakdown of high pressure will lead to a disturbance or two trying to rotate through our part of the state.

