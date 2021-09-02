Grand Jury clears Waco Police officers involved in deadly SWAT standoff of any wrongdoing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County Grand Jury on Thursday completed its review of a deadly SWAT incident involving nine Waco Police Officers who shot and killed an alleged armed suspect and cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing.

Police said Ent Wright, a 76-year-old apartment tenant, shot and killed his landlord, 65-year-old Alva Stem Jr., during an argument the morning of August 3, 2021 at the apartment complex in the 700 block of Rambler in Waco.

Police and SWAT responded to the complex and Wright barricaded himself inside an apartment unit.

The officers shot and killed Wright after he emerged from the apartment unit and allegedly fired at police.

The nine officers who fired at the suspect were placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers and the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit conducted a joint investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury and it decided the officers involved followed state law.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.