Plainview ISD school board approves temporary mask mandate plan

Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD logo(Plainview ISD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview ISD school board approved a temporary mask mandate plan Tuesday as the district anticipates COVID-19 cases to rise across its campuses, according to the Plainview Herald.

The school board established a COVID-19 intervention plan allowing Superintendent H.T. Sanchez to temporarily mandate the use of face masks if six percent of students or staff test positive for the virus.

The temporary mandate would last for 10 school days and be lifted if the percentage of cases drop between two and three percent. If the percentage is above the three percent threshold after 10 days, Dr. Sanchez may extend the mandate for an additional five days.

According to the city’s bi-weekly COVID-19 report, there are 224 active cases in Hale County as of Aug. 30. The Plainview Herald reports 199 of those cases were around Plainview, with 53 reported at the high school alone.

After the 15-day period, if cases do not fall below the six percent threshold, campuses may close for five days with no virtual or online learning.

View the detailed list of criteria set by the district below:

Plainview ISD COVID-19 Intervention Plan
Plainview ISD COVID-19 Intervention Plan(Plainview ISD)

The district also posted its guidelines to its Facebook page.

