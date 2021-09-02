Red Zone Team previews Tyler rivalry GOTW, Longview vs. Marshall

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week for Week 2 of Red Zone, Caleb Beames and Michael Coleman preview the Game of the Week matchup pitting rivals Tyler Legacy against Tyler High.

The guys also preview the 111th meeting between Longview and Marshall and the Battle for Angelina River game between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

That and much more in the Red Zone Preview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.