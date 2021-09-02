East Texas Now Business Break
A section of earth between Imperial and Ft. Stockton is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it

Skyler Wright surveys his land in Pecos County.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A rancher in West Texas is watching helplessly as part of his property near Fort Stockton is sinking.

Highway 1053 is a straight shot from Imperial down to Fort Stockton, except for a nice little dip that adds flavor to your drive. The only problem is that di isn’t supposed to be there.

“This was flat land before they plugged this well.”

Skyler Wight has lived out this way since the mid-1980s, but he says that his land has been sinking lower within the last decade.

“In eight years, this sinkhole went from nothing to probably over a hundred feet.”

While it is sinking, and the depth is negotiable, it’s not actually a sinkhole. It’s a subsidence - A sciency term based primarily on how slow it’s sinking, and expanding, right into Highway 1053.

A TxDOT spokesperson says they attempted to plug the well in 2013 after the sinking became noticeable, but that didn’t work as intended.

Now the water is being pushed into the salt layer, exacerbating the problem.

The road has been closed several times due to flooding and road damage, and repairs to lift the road up only work for so long.

Now the solution is to move the highway four miles east. While that may solve the road’s problem, it doesn’t solve Wight’s.

“The polluted groundwater zone is expanding. It stretches for several miles.”

He’s worried about contaminated groundwater and the depressing earth.

“It’s never going to stop until they plug the water flow from down below.”

Representatives from TxDOT and the Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District both say they’re open to trying to replug the well, it’s just a matter of cost.

“You know, God didn’t give us the Garden of Eden out here. All we’ve got is this desert. It doesn’t look pretty, but it’s here, and we need to take care of it.”

