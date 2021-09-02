Texas is cracking down on drivers with new pedestrian safety law

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new safety law that is now in effect in Texas could see a driver go to jail if they hit someone walking or cycling. Senate Bill1055 was signed into law by Governor Abbott in June, and drivers can now go to jail if they cause bodily harm to a pedestrian.

“We had 721 fatalities last year with pedestrians in Texas,” said Sgt. Dan Buesing, with Texas Department Public Safety.

Senate Bill 1055 was signed after a Houston mother was killed by a driver while crossing the street with her son; the driver in that accident walked away without any charges. With the new law, drivers are forced to pay attention.

“Limit your distractions and limit your speed and be patient and really pay attention. Just focus on driving because our pedestrian fatalities have been on the increase in the last number of years,” added Buesing.

The new law says drivers who cause bodily harm to pedestrians will face stiff consequences which include being charged with a class A misdemeanor and possible time behind bars.

“You can spend up to a year in jail. So now, we’re talking about jailtime, not a ticket where you go pay a fine. Although, there could be a fine up to $4,000,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Buesing said remember one thing.

“You’re sharing the roadway with all kinds of different vehicles. Everyone has the right to be out there and be safe doing that,” said Buesing.

And when you approach an intersection...

“Take a second or two to look both ways. Clear it and then go in there,” said Eipper.

