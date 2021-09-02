Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be quite a hot and muggy day today as temperatures are set to warm back into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Once you factor in our added humidity it is going to feel more like 103-109 so a Heat Advisory will be in effect once again until 7 PM this evening. Thankfully we do have a few showers and thundershowers possible for this afternoon to help with the heat, but rain will not be widespread so count yourself lucky if you happen to get a brief summer downpour. More heat and humidity is set for tomorrow as highs jump right back into the middle 90s with heat indices ranging from 102-108, this time however rain chances are much closer to zero. Higher pressure will be the dominant force over East Texas for Friday and Saturday, so get ready for more above average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. By Sunday, we could see some weakness within the higher-pressure ridge above us so a few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, but again most of us WILL remain dry unfortunately. These scattered rain chances will continue for Monday (Labor Day), Tuesday, and Wednesday which should help bring our forecasted highs back down into the middle 90s. It seems we will be stuck with the heat for at least the first couple of weeks of September. The countdown to fall continues!

