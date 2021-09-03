East Texas Now Business Break
4 Lufkin firefighters deployed to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

Four Lufkin firefighters have been deployed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Four Lufkin firefighters have been deployed to Louisiana to provide additional manpower to Hurricane Ida-ravaged areas.

Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Justin Murray, and Firefighters Joe Clark and Bret Due left for Louisiana on Engine 3 Monday after being activated by the Texas Intrastate Mutual Aid System. The men comprise one of six Texas engine strike teams sent to the state.

Earlier this week, they underwent training and assisted with supply distribution in Baton Rouge. Yesterday, they were sent to Jean Lafitte, which is south of New Orleans, to relieve volunteer firefighters at multiple fire grounds in the area.

“The area we’ve been sent to was just to the right of the storm’s eyewall and there is significant wind and flood damage,” Watson said. “We are here to support the local volunteer fire department in their mission to protect  lives and property as well as humanitarian work in cleaning up some of the local government facilities.”

The crew will return to Lufkin at the end of next week.

We ask everyone to send thoughts and prayers of safety for this group and everyone in Louisiana as the cleanup effort continues.

