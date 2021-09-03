Deep East Texas sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area declined slightly after three straight days of record-setting increases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Thursday, 178 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Wednesday’s report showed 186 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are 10 adult ICU beds available in Area H. As of Wednesday, there are 63 adults with COVID-19 in the ICU in Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.