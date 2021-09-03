Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be another hot and muggy day today as temperatures are set to warm back into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Once you factor in our added humidity it is going to feel more like 100-106 so not exactly heat advisory criteria, but please still take the heat seriously this afternoon! A stray shower will be possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry today. Drier conditions are set for our Saturday with plenty of sunshine as well so expect temperatures to be a degree or so warmer during the heat of the day. This trend will continue for Sunday as well, but some better rain chances are thankfully right around the corner. A weak cold front is set to move into the Red River Valley late Sunday and will feed some scattered showers and isolated thundershowers Sunday night and into Monday (Labor Day). Not everyone will get this rain, but we’ll take whatever cool down we can get at this point. Rain chances will become more spotty by Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping to zero all together by Thursday and Friday.

