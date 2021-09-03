Ladyjacks down Northern Arizona for Humphreys’ 750th Career Victory

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - The SFA Volleyball team came up just short of a sweep against Northern Arizona on Thursday night inside of Shelton Gymnasium.

They left little doubt in the fourth set, however, powering past NAU 25-13 in the clinch stanza to improve to 2-2 on the season with a 3-1 victory (25-23, 25-21, 24-26. 25-13). The victory also gave SFA head coach Debbie Humprey’s a total of 750 for her coaching career, ranking ninth all-time in Division I for coaching wins at one school.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SFA got off to a quick 5-1 start in the opening set thanks in part to sloppy play by NAU. Northern Arizona would rally back, however, closing the gap and tying the set up at 9-9.. The set featured back and forth play throughout, as SFA was unable to increase their lead past three. Back-to-back points by NAU brought them within one, 23-22, late in the set, but a kill by Ielan Bradley and an attack error by the Lumberjacks pushed SFA to a 25-23 victory in the set. SFA hit .333 in the set, notching 18 kills along the way.

SET TWO

SFA raced out in front yet again to open the second set, taking an 8-1 lead on a run that included kills by Bradley, Taya Mitchell, Kelsey Harrington and Leah Powell. A 6-1 run by the Lumberjacks cut the lead to 9-7, and over the next several minutes the teams would tie up the match multiple times at 12-12, 15-15 and 16-16. Then, a pair of Mitchell kills and a Payton Cerny finish gave SFA a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the set. Holding a narrow lead at 22-21, the ‘Jacks got kills from Ariana Pagan. Harrington and Bradley in succession to claim the set, 25-21.

SET THREE

Set three featured some fierce back and forth play as NAU tried to stave off the sweep. The Lumberjacks would hit .407 in the match compared to .286 for SFA. but even still it was SFA who had match point in front of them late in the set. At 24-23, SFA couldn’t convert the final point. and yield three quick points to NAU to lose by a 26-24 score.

SET FOUR

Kills by Pagan and Powell and a pair of aces from Alyssa Ortega helped SFA jump out to a quick 8-1 lead in the fourth set. The ‘Jacks continued to keep the gas on, opening up a 17-6 lead in the set. Later, SFA capitalized on an NAU service error and would win four of the next five points to open a 24-12 lead. Three kills by Payton Cerny from Bryli Contreras helped SFA get to the precipice of match point. After one lass NAU kill, the ‘Jacks won the match on a service error to wrap up the 3-1 result.

LADYJACK NOTABLES

Cerny led SFA with 14 kills, while Powell chipped in 12 and Pagan, nine.

Mitchell and Cerny registered four blocks apiece for SFA.

Maddy Borque had 27 total assists, while Kodi Garcia recorded 18.

Alyssa Ortega totaled 27 digs in the match, while Pagan had 15.