Livingston man arrested in beating death of infant son

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of his one-month-old son.

Thomas Allen Janczak, age 22, of Livingston, was arrested in Polk County on a charge of capital murder of a person younger than 10 years of age.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2020, Polk County detectives received information that the infant was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where doctors determined the severity of sustained injuries. The child was then transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where 12 days later he died, apparently due to blunt force trauma.

The report states that detectives conducted a full investigation, with assistance from the CPS Special Investigators Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers. The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being approved for Janczak.

Janczak is held in the Polk County Jail currently under a $1,000,000 bond. Other possible criminal charges are being investigated and considered at this time.

