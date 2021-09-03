East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Livingston man arrested in beating death of infant son

Thomas Allen Janczak was arrested on a charge of capital murder for the death of his infant son.
Thomas Allen Janczak was arrested on a charge of capital murder for the death of his infant son.(Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of his one-month-old son.

Thomas Allen Janczak, age 22, of Livingston, was arrested in Polk County on a charge of capital murder of a person younger than 10 years of age.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2020, Polk County detectives received information that the infant was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where doctors determined the severity of sustained injuries. The child was then transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where 12 days later he died, apparently due to blunt force trauma.

The report states that detectives conducted a full investigation, with assistance from the CPS Special Investigators Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers. The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being approved for Janczak.

Janczak is held in the Polk County Jail currently under a $1,000,000 bond. Other possible criminal charges are being investigated and considered at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A woman helps put a mask on a child.
East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
Leif Gonzales (Source: Trinity County Jail)
Trinity County jury sentences man to life for multi-county crime spree

Latest News

Students can choose a color to represent their comfort level with close contact
Stephen F Austin University starts new lumberjack distance bands to allow students to express their comfort level
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston
Source: Tyler County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler County deputies arrest 1 in connection with bank ATM break-in
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 18,837 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas