East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out warm and muggy in the mid 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and maybe just one or two isolated showers this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits.  More sunshine for the weekend ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.  Another slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Sunday.  Slight chances for rain and a weak cold front will be in the forecast for the first half of next week.  No cold air, but this will keep temperatures near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A woman helps put a mask on a child.
East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-3-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-3-21
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: The heat will remain relentless as we make a run for the century mark
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast