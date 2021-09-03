East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out warm and muggy in the mid 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and maybe just one or two isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits. More sunshine for the weekend ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Another slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Sunday. Slight chances for rain and a weak cold front will be in the forecast for the first half of next week. No cold air, but this will keep temperatures near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

