Retired Texas Rangers ready to deploy in case of emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Unlike most retirees, Texas Rangers can volunteer their services even in retirement, but they must qualify to keep their Ranger commission status.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety says both rookie and retired rangers must pass a firearm proficiency test once a year, which requires the shooter to achieve 90% accuracy.

“If something ever happens, and we need extra hands, we need more folks, well, we can call on them to help assist us. But...they have to maintain proficiency with their firearms,” Bures said.

However, their mission goes beyond protection and includes relief in cases of natural disasters.

“So if they’re out on the street, we can take care of some of those areas, like giving out water or helping with food, things to that affect so we could be called back,” Sgt. John Gonzales said.

No retired rangers have been deployed at this time, but Bures said when the time comes, they will be ready.

