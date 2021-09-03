East Texas Now Business Break
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston

By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After two Houston men fell into the water of Lake Livingston on Wednesday and went missing, search teams found their bodies later that day, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release. PCSO deputies assisted Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens with a boating incident near the Cedar Point boat ramp in Livingston. The 911 caller said that two boaters had gone into the water at about 7 p.m. and could not be found.

“Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene, and search efforts were initiated,” the press release stated. “After hours of searching, the bodies of Ruben Omar Berti, 62, and Luciano Rodriguez-Araujo, 46. were both located and recovered from the water.”

The bodies of the two men were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Beaumont for autopsies, the press release stated.

The incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. However, detectives do not suspect play at this time, the press release stated.

