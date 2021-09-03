Six year old kid raises money for Kurth Animal Shelter in Lufkin

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - Acts of kindness can come from anyone, no matter their age or background. Friday, the Kurth Animal Shelter received one such act from a young boy at a time when they needed it most.

“We are overwhelmed pretty much with the homeless animals, so donations this time of year make a huge impact,” Amy Ramsey said.

The donation came from six year old Noah Smith, with a little help from his fellow church members.

Noah collected money every Sunday at Keltys United Methodist Church after learning about the difference he could make from his Pastor, Cindy Doran.

“I was telling Noah about how just one dollar, if we put it with all our other dollars, can really make a difference in a life. So Noah and I decided that we would start an extra dollar fund, so we asked the church to just bring at the end of the week any extra dollar,” Cindy Doran said.

After his jar was full, Noah needed to decide where the money should go. Pastor Doran took Noah out to dinner and gave him a list of places where he could donate the money

“And I put them all out in front of him like this, and we talked about some of them as I put them out, and as soon as I talked about the animals, he said number four! And so I said well look Noah, I’m not quite through and you know we’ve got some other things here, we have ten in all - number four.” Cindy Doran said.

Noah’s passion for animals was on full display, and while it didn’t result in a new puppy, he and the church are hoping his actions will inspire others to help those in need.

