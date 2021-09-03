East Texas Now Business Break
State extends emergency SNAP benefits for September

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $286 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“Millions of Texans have looked to Emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it,” said Gov. Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to work together to secure these benefits for Texas families.”

The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $3.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by September 30.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

