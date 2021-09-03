East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Stephen F Austin University starts new lumberjack distance bands to allow students to express their comfort level

Students can choose a color to represent their comfort level with close contact
Students can choose a color to represent their comfort level with close contact(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at Stephen F Austin University thought of an easy way to social distance with voluntary color coded wristbands. The lumberjack distance bands show others how comfortable individuals are with close contact.

The bands come in red, yellow, and green and are used to express a person’s comfort level regarding proximity to others. Green means a person is good for all contact, yellow means the person is more hesitant for direct contact, and red means the person is not okay with physical contact. SFA Junior Landry Crawford thinks the concept is a good idea.

“I thought it was the best idea that they could possibly come up with with all of the government restrictions that the school’s having to deal with right now. There’s not really much that they can do to help students that are worried about the pandemic,” Crawford said.

Crawford and her friends were wearing the bands around campus, but she said that some students are not taking the initiative seriously. The distance band concept is entirely voluntary.

“Some people respect it and some people don’t respect it. I think a lot of people kind of see it as a joke, especially because we have a lot of social media platforms through the school that have been making jokes about it and that’s causing a lot of students to pick up on those jokes,” Crawford said.

Andrew Dies SFA Dean of Students is wearing a yellow wristband.

“It was really just an opportunity for folks as we transitioned back to being on campus and being around other people. Everyone feels a little bit different about that physical proximity and touch so it was a neat way just for us to pick whatever color they want and just get the message out,” Dies said.

Dies said stations with the bands are placed all over campus. Some of the stations have already been refilled. It is up to the student or staff member to decide the color they want regardless of vaccination status.

Dies said that the bands are engraved with the words respect the band, meaning the university supports whatever color a person may choose.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A woman helps put a mask on a child.
East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
Leif Gonzales (Source: Trinity County Jail)
Trinity County jury sentences man to life for multi-county crime spree

Latest News

Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston
Thomas Allen Janczak was arrested on a charge of capital murder for the death of his infant son.
Livingston man arrested in beating death of infant son
Source: Tyler County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler County deputies arrest 1 in connection with bank ATM break-in
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 18,837 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas