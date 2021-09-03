East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler County deputies arrest 1 in connection with bank ATM break-in

Source: Tyler County Sheriff’s Office
Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Houston man after the law enforcement officers spotted several people in the process of breaking into an ATM in the Spurger area early Friday morning.

Lamont Green, 28, is currently being held in the Tyler County jail on charges of felony theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. He also had active arrest warrants from Harris County.

Lamont Green (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Lamont Green (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)

According to a press release, TCSO deputies were in the Spurger area at about 2 a.m. Friday. They spotted several dark-colored cars following each other closely and pulling into several parking lots s they moved around town.

“A short time, later, deputies observed a third passenger vehicle followed by a white Ford F-250 truck turn quickly into the Citizens State Bank parking area,” the press release stated. “Deputies observed the two passenger cars pull up and park just south of the bank, and additional vehicles continued to drive by the bank slowly.”

When the TCSO deputies pulled up to the bank. They saw several people running from the bank of the bank. They also noticed that the ATM’s door had been ripped open. The deputies gave chase and caught one person, who was later identified as Green, near a parked vehicle. They also noticed a back mask near the vehicle’s front tire, the press release stated.

The deputies also recovered the money boxes with the money still inside in a nearby wooded area, the press release stated.

Further investigation revealed that the Ford F-250 had been stolen from a home in Jasper County. The black passenger car was a rental out of Houston.

“Several Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers, and the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation of the case,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, with the evidence collected at the scene and additional information provided to investigators, more charges and arrests are expected.

