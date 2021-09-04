East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: City of Hallsville rich with history

Source: KLTV staff
Source: KLTV staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto is the City of Hallsville.

Hallsville historical marker.
Hallsville historical marker.(KLTV)

Hallsville is located in Harrison County. In 1849, the Fort Crawford community was granted a post office. That and a church, school and Masonic Lodge shared a single two-story building. Four years after the Civil War ended, the Southern Pacific Railway bypassed Fort Crawford by a single mile, prompting a move and a name change for Fort Crawford. Hallsville was at first named Hallville.

By the early 1870s it supported about 50 businesses and was the envy of East Texas. But in 1873, much of the railroad relocated shops and offices to nearby Marshall, dropping the town population. The post office renamed the spelling of the town name in the 1920s and it’s known as Hallsville today.

The Texas Historical Marker is located on US 80 at the Harrison County Sub-Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston
Thomas Allen Janczak was arrested on a charge of capital murder for the death of his infant son.
Livingston man arrested in beating death of infant son
Four Lufkin firefighters have been deployed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery...
4 Lufkin firefighters deployed to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery
State extends emergency SNAP benefits for September
A Longview ISD students sits in a class with a mask on following the issuance of the district's...
UT Health East Texas: About 40% of positive COVID cases in August were in people under 20

Latest News

Kristopher Moffett plays piano at Pinecrest
Lufkin ‘piano man’ uses music as a medium to bring joy to retirement community
IServe 365 and three other organizations plan for departure
Deep East Texas organizations work to help Louisiana in Lufkin
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
Forest Festival a go, except for a few event postponements
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts