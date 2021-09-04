East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like the low 100s at times. We do have a very low rain chance, mainly for isolated showers in Deep East Texas that will be possible today. Today will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend as more clouds and better rain chances arrive tomorrow.

We’ll start Sunday off in the 70s, and warm up into the upper 90s for highs. As we go through the day cloud cover will build and rain chances increase heading into the evening. A cold front will sneak in from the north and drive showers and thundershowers into ETX overnight. While most of Sunday will be dry, with any outdoor evening plans, you’ll need a backup in case you need to move things indoors. Monday we’ll see scattered showers last through the day, but chances decrease from morning to evening. Beyond the weekend, low rain chances for the work week and mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to md 90s and morning temps in the 70s, maybe even the 60s.

