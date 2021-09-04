Texas first responders honored ahead of 20-year remembrance of 9/11 attack

Provided by Texas Division of Emergency Management

COLLEGE STATION, Texas–– The Texas A&M University System and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today honored a group of Texas first responders who bravely responded to the attack at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 team, who responded to the twin towers collapse, participated in a reunion coordinated by TDEM. The remembrance gathering, which included approximately three-dozen members of TXTF1 and their families, took place at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX)’s Disaster City, where urban search and rescue teams from around the world come to train, and near the site from where the Texas responders deployed two decades ago.

In September 2001, Texas A&M Task Force 1 deployed to Ground Zero, where they conducted urban search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the attack. Several of the first responders from 20 years ago continue to serve Texas communities as first responders and emergency managers today.

“As our world changed, these first responders and their families showed tremendous dedication to our country and the State of Texas,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said. “As a member of the team that responded to New York City during that tragic time, I’m humbled to mark the 20 years of our response by bringing our team of first responders and their families together again.”

The first responders will also receive a public recognition during halftime of the first Aggie football game of the season. Tonight’s matchup between Texas A&M and Kent State is the recreation of the Red, White & Blue game, coordinated by Texas A&M student organization Maroon Out.

“We are proud to support our first responders who always stand ready to answer the call no matter the emergency, no matter the locale,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “I am particularly proud that TDEM has joined the A&M System as our eighth state agency.”

A portion of sales proceeds from the Red White & Blue shirts will be donated by Maroon Out to the Texas Task Force Foundation, a non-profit organization helping support the men and women of the Texas A&M Task Force system by providing training, equipment and support.

“TEEX is honored to train and support Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2, and other responders across the nation. We will continue to prepare today’s responders for tomorrow’s disasters,” stated David Coatney, Director of Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.