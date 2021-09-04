Texas Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane Ida relief

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -80 members of the Texas Task Force One returned home after spending five day days on the ground in Louisiana.

The team conducted search and rescue operations in some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas including St.Charles, Jefferson, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes.

Team members say they were glad to help their neighbors in need.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be able to walk onto someone’s very worse day when they feel like no one is there to help them and be able to give them just a little lift and be able to help them get the things they need to be able to get their lives back to as close to normal as they can get as quickly as possible,” said Christy Bormann, Texas Task Force One Technical Search Specialist.

