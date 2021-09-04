East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane Ida relief

Texas Task Force One
Texas Task Force One(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -80 members of the Texas Task Force One returned home after spending five day days on the ground in Louisiana.

The team conducted search and rescue operations in some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas including St.Charles, Jefferson, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes.

Team members say they were glad to help their neighbors in need.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be able to walk onto someone’s very worse day when they feel like no one is there to help them and be able to give them just a little lift and be able to help them get the things they need to be able to get their lives back to as close to normal as they can get as quickly as possible,” said Christy Bormann, Texas Task Force One Technical Search Specialist.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for its customers
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston

Latest News

Algae problem growing on Jones Lake
City of Lufkin plans to conduct projects to help restore Jones Lake
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice
Most Texans age 21 or older who haven’t been convicted of certain crimes can now carry a...
Authorities worry new Texas gun law will increase violence
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Parks Advocacy League hosts basketball tournament at Festival Park
Parks Advocacy League hosts fundraiser to raise money for Nacogdoches park improvements