Tyler’s Miss Texas makes mission of suicide prevention

Mallory Fuller poses with her children's book.
Mallory Fuller poses with her children's book.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller of Tyler, shares “Mallory’s Mission,” a platform she uses to raise awareness for suicide prevention. September is Suicide Prevention Month and Fuller shares “Henry’s Happy Heart,” a children’s book she wrote to educate children on mental health.

“It really is something that has to be talked about. It’s really hard to talk about, but if we don’t talk about suicide then we can’t provide that education and we can’t prevent it,” Fuller said.

She chose a program that she is passionate about.

“I lost one of my really good friends to suicide in high school and it was a time that was extremely hard. It was devastating because none of us could have ever imagined that we would lose Johnny to suicide. And so, my mission started in 2016 but it has continued to evolve since then.”

As Miss Texas 2021, she uses her platform as a voice to raise awareness.

“The crown really is a microphone for me to be able to voice my passion behind suicide prevention,” Fuller said.

She reads “Henry’s Happy Heart” to elementary schools both in-person and virtually to “educate children about mental health in a kid-friendly way.”

“It really is a role and an opportunity for me to be on a larger scale than I could be as just Mallory,” Fuller said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

