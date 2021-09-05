East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The boil water notice that was put into effect on Saturday, September 4th has been rescinded. The TCEQ-required water samples came back negative for contaminants and water is now safe for consumption.

On September 4, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Nacogdoches public water system, TX#1740003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The notice applied to all customers in the section of West Seale Street to Fredonia Street and Esther Blvd. to Lenwood Drive.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or other human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today, September 5, 2021. The City’s water is now safe for consumption and the notice was put into place as a precautionary measure due to the loss of water pressure on Friday, September 4th.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for its customers
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston
Thomas Allen Janczak was arrested on a charge of capital murder for the death of his infant son.
Livingston man arrested in beating death of infant son
Source: Tyler County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler County deputies arrest 1 in connection with bank ATM break-in

Latest News

Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Parks Advocacy League hosts basketball tournament at Festival Park
Parks Advocacy League hosts fundraiser to raise money for Nacogdoches park improvements
Former Marine sergeant Cruz Renteria and some of his friends and family went on a 13-mile hike...
Longview man, family, friends take 13-mile hike to honor 13 fallen U.S. troops
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him