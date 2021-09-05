City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice

From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The boil water notice that was put into effect on Saturday, September 4th has been rescinded. The TCEQ-required water samples came back negative for contaminants and water is now safe for consumption.

On September 4, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Nacogdoches public water system, TX#1740003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The notice applied to all customers in the section of West Seale Street to Fredonia Street and Esther Blvd. to Lenwood Drive.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or other human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today, September 5, 2021. The City’s water is now safe for consumption and the notice was put into place as a precautionary measure due to the loss of water pressure on Friday, September 4th.