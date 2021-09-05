Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies for most of the day with temperatures this afternoon reaching the mid to upper 90s. Today will be a great day to spend some time out on the or in the backyard, but this evening you’ll need to be weather alert. A cold front moving into the region will drive showers and thunderstorms into East Texas later this afternoon, and into the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected; however, you’ll likely not want to be on a boat when a shower moves through. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, and highs for your Monday in the low 90s, the cold front will cool us just a bit for Labor Day. A low chance for rain remains in the forecast for Monday, likely a day you’ll be able to get some time in outside, but also remaining weather alert in case a shower moves into your area. After Monday, most of us stay dry through the work week. Highs will work their way back up into the mid 90s with mostly sunny to sunny skies Tuesday through next Saturday.

Source: KTRE Staff
