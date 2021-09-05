Two fatal crashes in McCurtain County within 24 hours

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A tragic weekend with several accidents across Texoma, with two fatal car wrecks in McCurtain County within 24-hours of one another.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say one man is dead and another flown to the hospital after a crash on State HWY 3 near Tom Friday evening.

They say it happened just after 5 p.m. Two pickup trucks were headed south when one rear ended the other, causing both trucks to leave the roadway.

The driver of the truck that was hit from behind, Bryan Espinoza, 34, died at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman was flown to a Texarkana hospital with injuries.

The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Troopers say another wreck happened just 5 miles south of State HWY 3 on Saturday.

They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Sand road, about 7 miles north of the Texas-Oklahoma state line.

They say a 61-year-old man, Jimmy Batey of Haworth, was driving his F-150 pickup truck when he had a medical episode, lost control of his truck and left the roadway.

Batey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.