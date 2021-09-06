East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway

Fourteen-year-old Gracey Massey, a runaway, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: Angelina...
Fourteen-year-old Gracey Massey, a runaway, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway who was last seen on Saturday.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the girl’s name is Gracie Massey. She was last seen at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She was possibly seen at Love’s on FM 841 and Pilot in the early morning hours of Sunday.

“She is believed to be in the Lufkin area, but it is possible she has traveled out of town,” the Facebook post stated. “If you have any information, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department at 936-634-3331”

