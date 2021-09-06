East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott to sign controversial election reform bill in Tyler on Tuesday

(Gobernador Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Tyler on Tuesday to sign Senate Bill 1.

Abbott will be at the Plaza Tower atrium at 11 a.m. for the event. He will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Representative Andrew Murr, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

According to the Governor’s statement to the press, Senate Bill 1 creates uniform statewide voting hours, maintains and expands voting access for registered voters that need assistance, prohibits drive-through voting, and enhances transparency by authorizing poll watchers to observe more aspects of the election process. The bill also bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots and gives voters with a defective mail-in ballot the opportunity to correct the defect.

Detractors of the bill say it makes voting unnecessarily difficult for older voters, non-English speakers, and minorities.

The Texas House passed the bill on Aug. 31 by 80-41. It then passed the Texas Senate 18-13 along party lines. This is the piece of legislation that compelled House Democrats to head to Washington, D.C., to break quorum.

You can read the full bill at this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for its customers
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Latest News

SFA President
SFA President
TSA H
Nacogdoches, Lufkin trauma service area sees hospitalizations increase to 161
The school is having a plumbing issue.
Pineywoods Community Academy closed Tuesday due to plumbing issue
Fourteen-year-old Gracey Massey, a runaway, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: Angelina...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway