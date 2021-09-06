East Texas Now Business Break
Lindale, Van collide in Red Zone Game of the Week

Lindale will play Van in Week 3's Game of the Week. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van will look to remain unbeaten on the year while Lindale is looking for the second-straight win over the Vandals in the Red Zone Game of the Week on Sept.10.

Last week, Van picked up an impressive win over 3A DI No. 7 Malakoff. Lindale played up last week against Pine Tree and won on a field goal in the final minute of the game.

The series between these two teams has been very competitive. According to Lone Star Football Network, Lindale has a 16-9 series lead dating back to 1986. Van has seen the most recent success between the two with the Vandals winning four of the last five games. The Eagles won last year’s contest 33-28.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Van.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

