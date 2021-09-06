East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The scattered showers we had moving through overnight will come to an end this morning, as will the mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we can look forward to mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the low 90s, a nearly perfect Labor Day! While it won’t be as hot as it has been, the UV Index remains on the “Very High” side, so please remember your sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

The real treat will arrive tonight, as we’ll have our coolest overnight lows since the first week of June! Mostly clear skies overnight too. Tomorrow, highs will be in the low 90s again with mostly sunny skies and a very low rain chance for Deep East Texas. After tomorrow, we’ll keep rain out of the forecast until next Sunday. Mostly sunny/sunny afternoons through the rest of this week, and morning lows in the 60s! Fall is making its return to East Texas, and these cool mornings are surely to be a nice reminder of that. Have a great Labor Day and stay safe!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for its customers
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Search crews recover the bodies of 2 Houston men from Lake Livingston

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-6-21
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-5-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips