LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pineywoods Community Academy is closed through Tuesday, according to a social media post.

The closure is due to a plumbing issue.

The school’s post said that ECHS students are still required to attend their face-to-face AC classes. PCA staff are to treat it as a workday beginning at 8 a.m., the post says.

