East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amarillo endocrinologist sees COVID-19 long-haulers develop thyroid disease

Subacute thyroiditis consequence of covid-19
Subacute thyroiditis consequence of covid-19(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - By now, we are familiar with some of the symptoms coronavirus long-haulers experience like, body aches, fatigue and brain fog.

Now, there’s something else to add on that list, thyroid disease.

In a regular year, endocrinologist at Amarillo Medical Specialists, William Biggs sees five to six cases of subacute thyroiditis, an inflammatory disease of the thyroid gland.

Lately, he’s seen five to six cases a month.

“So we think that the thyroid gland may be particularly susceptible to the effects of the virus itself and it will cause the thyroid to inappropriately release excessive amount of thyroid hormone,” said Biggs.

He said many of the patients don’t have a previous history of thyroid disease.

“‘Well, have you had COVID?’ Sometimes we would get the history,” said Biggs. “‘Yeah, I had COVID last year and I had forgotten all bout it,’ or alternatively, sometimes they were unaware, but we’ll check the antibodies and they’re antibody positive.”

The disease can show three to six months after having COVID-19 and symptoms include, tenderness when pressure is applied to the thyroid gland, difficulty or painful swallowing, fatigue and fever.

“When we say that it was associated with COVID, it’s usually going to get better on its own,” said Biggs. “So we can reassure the person, ‘Okay, this should run its course’.”

Local endocrinologist Susan Wingo said, she has not seen the same frequency of the disease, but is not surprised as it usually takes place after a viral infection.

Other symptoms Biggs has seen among long-haulers are difficulty sleeping, headaches and impotence among some male patients.

If you have any of these symptoms, the recommendation is to schedule an evaluation with a doctor.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Angelina County runaway child found
Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years

Latest News

Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Fans gather from across the country to celebrate what would be Buddy Holly's 85th birthday.
Fans across country celebrate Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday in Lubbock
This bodycam footage shows a portion of an incident involving a Lufkin Police Department...
Lufkin officer-involved shooting 9.7 - Cherry's Grocery
Lufkin Officer Involved Shooting
Lufkin Officer Involved Shooting
Sb1 Protestors
SB1 Protestors On The Square