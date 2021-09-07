Angelina County runaway child found

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 14-year-old runaway who was last seen on Saturday has been located and is back with her family, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported Gracie Massey is back with her family on Facebook.

