Angelina County runaway child found

(Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 14-year-old runaway who was last seen on Saturday has been located and is back with her family, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported Gracie Massey is back with her family on Facebook.

Previous: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

