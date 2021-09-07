Denison distillery wins national Distillery of the Year award

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison distillery won a national award last week naming them Distillery of the Year.

The Likarish brothers opened Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison in 2014.

The distillery also won World’s Best Bourbon in 2020 and Craft Producer of the Year earlier this year.

They are the 12th distillery out of hundreds in the U.S. to be recognized by the American Distilling Institute.

”7 years ago we were sitting in the audience watching all these historic craft producers win this same award, and now to be kind of among that rank is, it’s kind of mind-blowing,” said Robert Likarish, co-owner of Ironroot.

The Denison distillery said they’re working on expansion, exploring new local ingredients and creating new products.

